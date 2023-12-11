Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

The Falcons had to play musical chairs along the offensive line with in-game injuries to left tackle Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom in the 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lindstrom returned, but Matthews did not with an ankle injury.
“Yeah, it got rolled pretty bad,” Matthews told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the game. “We’ll see in the morning.”
Kyle Hinton went in for Lindstrom and Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, made his NFL debut while subbing for Matthews.
Matthews played 15 of 72 offensive snaps (21%) and Vrabel played 57 snaps (79%).
Storm Norton took over at right tackle for Kaleb McGary (right knee) and Ryan Neuzil started at center for Drew Dalman (ankle).
Here’s the playtime percentage breakdowns from the game:
Player offense special teams
J Matthews T 15 21% 1 3%
T Vrabel LT 57 79% 4 12%
M Bergeron LG 72 100% 5 16%
R Neuzil C 72 100% 5 16%
C Lindstrom RG 67 93% 4 12%
K Hinton G 5 7% 5 16%
S Norton RT 72 100% 5 16%
D Ridder QB 72 100%
K Pitts TE 61 85%
J Smith TE 50 69%
M Pruitt TE 21 29% 11 34%
B Robinson RB 56 78%
T Allgeier RB 15 21%
C Patterson RB 12 17% 6 19%
K Smith FB 11 15% 19 59%
D London WR 55 76%
V Jefferson WR 32 44%
K Hodge WR 23 32% 20 62%
S Miller WR 18 25% 6 19%
M Hollins WR 6 8% 15 47%
Player defense special teams
C Campbell DE 46 68% 10 31%
T Graham DE 40 59% 6 19%
Z Harrison DE 21 31% 8 25%
K Street DT 19 28% 3 9%
T Bell DT 17 25%
A Huggins DT 39 57% 3 9%
B Dupree LB 38 56% 2 6%
K Elliss LB 68 100% 5 16%
A Smith LB 52 76% 9 28%
L Carter LB 29 43% 16 50%
A Ebiketie LB 19 28% 4 12%
M Hughes CB 10 15%
T Flowers CB 6 9% 24 75%
C Phillips CB 68 100%
A Terrell CB 68 100%
D Alford CB 51 75% 11 34%
J Bates FS 68 100%
R Grant SS 55 81% 21 66%
D Hellams SS 34 50% 16 50%
Player special teams only
M Abernathy FS 27 84%
D Malone LB 23 72%
M Eifler LB 17 53%
B Pinion P 15 47%
J FitzPatrick TE 11 34%
L McCullough LS 9 28%
Y Koo K 5 16%
J Gwyn G 1 3%
