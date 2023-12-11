Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

The Falcons had to play musical chairs along the offensive line with in-game injuries to left tackle Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom in the 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lindstrom returned, but Matthews did not with an ankle injury.

“Yeah, it got rolled pretty bad,” Matthews told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the game. “We’ll see in the morning.”