Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Browns

After missing two days of practice and being limited in one practice while resting his left knee, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson played only 16 of 55 offensive snaps (29%) in the 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Backups Caleb Huntley (12, 22%), Tyler Allgeier (24, 44%) and Avery Williams (7,13%) stepped in for Patterson. With Patterson slowed and Damien Williams (ribs) on injured reserve, the Falcons’ reserve backs stepped in.
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Browns:
Player Offense Special Teams
J Matthews LT 55 100% 5 19%
E Wilkinson LG 55 100% 5 19%
D Dalman C 55 100%
C Lindstrom RG 55 100% 5 19%
K McGary RT 55 100% 5 19%
M Mariota QB 55 100%
P Hesse TE 48 87% 13 50%
D London WR 44 80%
K Pitts TE 34 62%
O Zaccheaus WR 31 56% 5 19%
T Allgeier RB 24 44% 5 19%
K Hodge WR 18 33% 11 42%
C Patterson RB 16 29%
K Smith FB 15 27% 17 65%
C Huntley RB 12 22%
D Byrd WR 11 20%
A Firkser TE 10 18%
A Williams RB 7 13% 21 81%
F Franks QB 5 9% 3 12%
Player Defense Special teams
R Grant SS 73 100% 7 27%
J Hawkins FS 73 100% 3 12%
A Terrell CB 73 100%
R Evans LB 73 100%
M Walker LB 73 100%
L Carter LB 71 97% 3 12%
G Jarrett DT 60 82%
T Graham DE 58 79% 4 15%
C Hayward CB 58 79%
A Ogundeji LB 38 52% 7 27%
A Ebiketie LB 31 42%
A Rush DT 28 38%
A Anderson DE 19 26% 4 15%
T Horne DT 17 23% 4 15%
D Alford DB 17 23% 3 12%
D Hall CB 15 21% 6 23%
T Andersen LB 11 15% 21 81%
M Ford CB 9 12% 21 81%
D Malone LB 4 5% 13 50%
N Landman LB 2 3% 11 42%
Special teams
E Harris FS 21 81%
D Marlowe SS 21 81%
B Pinion P 14 54%
L McCullough LS 8 31%
G Ifedi T 5 19%
C Gossett G 5 19%
M Hennessy C 5 19%
Y Koo K 5 19%
