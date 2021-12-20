Hamburger icon
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, middle, greets players in the tunnel after the Falcons were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, middle, greets players in the tunnel after the Falcons were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO – The Falcons’ rushing attack was stuffed by the 49ers in the 31-13 loss on Sunday.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was targeted and held to 18 yards on 11 carries. The Falcons finished with 62 yards.

“Yeah, they did a nice job,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They made a commitment. We’d been running the ball pretty well. They bowed their neck, thought it was a difference in the game. They ran it, we didn’t.”

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

J Mayfield G 60 100% 3 12%

K McGary T 60 100% 3 12%

J Matthews T 59 98% 3 12%

C Lindstrom G 59 98% 3 12%

M Hennessy C 59 98%

M Ryan QB 59 98%

K Pitts TE 49 82%

R Gage WR 48 80%

O Zaccheaus WR 37 62% 11 46%

C Patterson RB 37 62%

T Sharpe WR 33 55%

M Davis RB 27 45%

H Hurst TE 25 42%

K Smith FB 17 28% 16 67%

L Smith TE 13 22% 3 12%

C Blake WR 7 12% 6 25%

C Gossett G 4 7% 3 12%

Q Ollison RB 3 5% 14 58%

F Darby WR 1 2% 16 67%

J Spriggs T 1 2% 3 12%

D Dalman C 1 2% 3 12%

F Franks QB 1 2%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

A Terrell CB 57 100% 5 21%

D Harmon SS 57 100% 2 8%

F Moreau CB 57 100%

F Oluokun LB 57 100%

D Jones LB 57 100%

J Hawkins FS 51 89% 2 8%

G Jarrett DT 41 72%

S Means LB 39 68% 9 38%

A Ogundeji LB 35 61% 7 29%

T Graham DE 33 58% 5 21%

M Pennel NT 26 46% 4 17%

A Rush DT 23 40% 5 21%

B Copeland LB 15 26% 13 54%

T Davison DT 14 25% 1 4%

D Hall CB 13 23% 8 33%

D Fowler LB 13 23%

J Vaughters LB 12 21% 10 42%

S Williams SS 10 18% 19 79%

R Grant SS 9 16% 15 62%

M Walker LB 8 14% 21 88%

SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

A Williams CB 19 79%

D Etheridge LB 10 42%

Y Koo K 7 29%

T Morstead P 5 21%

K Sheffield CB 5 21%

J Harris LS 5 21%

D. Orlando Ledbetter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

