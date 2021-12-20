Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO – The Falcons’ rushing attack was stuffed by the 49ers in the 31-13 loss on Sunday.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was targeted and held to 18 yards on 11 carries. The Falcons finished with 62 yards.
“Yeah, they did a nice job,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They made a commitment. We’d been running the ball pretty well. They bowed their neck, thought it was a difference in the game. They ran it, we didn’t.”
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
J Mayfield G 60 100% 3 12%
K McGary T 60 100% 3 12%
J Matthews T 59 98% 3 12%
C Lindstrom G 59 98% 3 12%
M Hennessy C 59 98%
M Ryan QB 59 98%
K Pitts TE 49 82%
R Gage WR 48 80%
O Zaccheaus WR 37 62% 11 46%
C Patterson RB 37 62%
T Sharpe WR 33 55%
M Davis RB 27 45%
H Hurst TE 25 42%
K Smith FB 17 28% 16 67%
L Smith TE 13 22% 3 12%
C Blake WR 7 12% 6 25%
C Gossett G 4 7% 3 12%
Q Ollison RB 3 5% 14 58%
F Darby WR 1 2% 16 67%
J Spriggs T 1 2% 3 12%
D Dalman C 1 2% 3 12%
F Franks QB 1 2%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
A Terrell CB 57 100% 5 21%
D Harmon SS 57 100% 2 8%
F Moreau CB 57 100%
F Oluokun LB 57 100%
D Jones LB 57 100%
J Hawkins FS 51 89% 2 8%
G Jarrett DT 41 72%
S Means LB 39 68% 9 38%
A Ogundeji LB 35 61% 7 29%
T Graham DE 33 58% 5 21%
M Pennel NT 26 46% 4 17%
A Rush DT 23 40% 5 21%
B Copeland LB 15 26% 13 54%
T Davison DT 14 25% 1 4%
D Hall CB 13 23% 8 33%
D Fowler LB 13 23%
J Vaughters LB 12 21% 10 42%
S Williams SS 10 18% 19 79%
R Grant SS 9 16% 15 62%
M Walker LB 8 14% 21 88%
SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY
A Williams CB 19 79%
D Etheridge LB 10 42%
Y Koo K 7 29%
T Morstead P 5 21%
K Sheffield CB 5 21%
J Harris LS 5 21%
