Falcons players tell story in ink

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker has several tattoos on his left leg that speak on his football career. The most prominent tattoo on his leg is the NFL logo on his left calf, which recognizes him being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, round four, pick 13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker has several tattoos on his left leg that speak on his football career. The most prominent tattoo on his leg is the NFL logo on his left calf, which recognizes him being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, round four, pick 13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Teammate kicker Younghoe Koo has a more carefree approach to selecting ink. “I decided hey, I want a tattoo, and then it’s like alright what do I want to get,” he said. Koo chose a Siberian tiger because it’s the national animal of South Korea, his birthplace. For another tattoo he chose a word as a goal. “I have Patience on my arm. I always say I have it on me because I don’t have it in me,” he said. “That’s something I want to be better at.”

Combined Shape Caption A tattoo of a Siberian Tiger is shown on the left shoulder of Atlanta Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo. He says he didn’t have too deep of a meaning to get a tattoo. “I started looking stuff up and then matched the one that kind of makes sense for my life, I like it and then just go from there.” Koo said. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption A tattoo of a Siberian Tiger is shown on the left shoulder of Atlanta Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo. He says he didn’t have too deep of a meaning to get a tattoo. “I started looking stuff up and then matched the one that kind of makes sense for my life, I like it and then just go from there.” Koo said. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor displays tattoos to illustrate who he is. “It’s just a reminder for what I stand for, what I stand on, what keeps me going and what I’m made up of.” His tattoos range from his expressions of his faith (a large cross with the worlds “In God I Trust) to paying homage to his hometown, Washington, D.C. On his left forearm are tattoos of the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument, and words, “DC Made Me.”

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor uses his tattoos to illustrate who he is. “It’s just a reminder for what I stand for." (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor uses his tattoos to illustrate who he is. “It’s just a reminder for what I stand for." (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

He also has numerous tattoos on his arms with readings such as, “Best things in life are free, and Peace & Love.” One tattoo that can’t be seen in uniform is the large “Superman logo” tattoo on his chest.

The Falcons are writing a new chapter as the season begins. Time will tell if it’s reflected on the players.