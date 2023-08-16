Falcons place center/guard Matt Hennessy on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons placed center/guard Matt Hennessy, who has a chronic left knee issue, on injured reserve Wednesday.

Hennessy, a contender for the starting left guard spot, left practice under his own power with a trainer July 28. Rookie Matthew Bergeron, who was taken in the second round (38th overall) of the draft out of Syracuse, was moved into the first-team slot on the depth chart released Wednesday.

Hennessy sustained a left kneecap injury in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve. He came back and started the final two games of the season.

Hennessy, who is expected to have surgery, faces a recovery period of 6-7 months. He was working with the first-team offense this offseason at left guard.

Hennessy, who was taken in the third round (78th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, by former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn. He started all 17 games at center in 2021, but the new regime drafted center Drew Dalman in the fourth round and tried to alternate centers.

Hennessy lost the battle to retain his starting spot to Dalman in training camp last season.

