BreakingNews
Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants

Falcons place center/guard Matt Hennessy on injured reserve

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
25 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons placed center/guard Matt Hennessy, who has a chronic left knee issue, on injured reserve Wednesday.

Hennessy, a contender for the starting left guard spot, left practice under his own power with a trainer July 28. Rookie Matthew Bergeron, who was taken in the second round (38th overall) of the draft out of Syracuse, was moved into the first-team slot on the depth chart released Wednesday.

Hennessy sustained a left kneecap injury in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve. He came back and started the final two games of the season.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hennessy, who is expected to have surgery, faces a recovery period of 6-7 months. He was working with the first-team offense this offseason at left guard.

Hennessy, who was taken in the third round (78th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, by former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn. He started all 17 games at center in 2021, but the new regime drafted center Drew Dalman in the fourth round and tried to alternate centers.

Hennessy lost the battle to retain his starting spot to Dalman in training camp last season.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors describe watching Fulton Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
2h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons’ Ryan Neuzil at home backing interior of the offensive line
1h ago
Falcons’ offseason changes on defense led to Mykal Walker’s release
2h ago
Falcons wrap up preparation for home exhibition opener
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
6h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top