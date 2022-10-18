Falcons place Casey Heyward on injured reserve

Falcons starting right cornerback Casey Hayward, who sustained a shoulder injury Sunday in the fourth quarter of a 28-14 win over the 49ers, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The Falcons signed tight end MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad to take Hayward’s roster spot.
The Falcons signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad. Both are former Falcons who were injured during the exhibition season.
The Falcons released Kobe Smith from the practice squad.
