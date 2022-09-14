Falcons’ pass rush gets opportunity, offensive line gets test vs. Rams

Rams left tackle Joseph Noteboom is day to day with an MCL sprain. Noteboom already is replacing stalwart Andrew Whitworth, who retired in the offseason. Alaric Jackson, who appeared in only four games as an undrafted rookie last season, would start in Noteboom’s absence. Jackson has played 61 snaps in his young career, with 52 coming in the Rams’ victory over the Vikings in December.

“This is big for Tremayne; it’s cool to get to see him,” Rams general manager Les Snead said in a phone conversation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He competed for that starting guard this summer. Made a run and certainly earned this opportunity. There is a chance with his size and length we could be … this could be a better line this week than it was (in the opener). Not taking anything away from Brian Allen, just based on some of the things he brings to the table.”

Despite Snead’s optimism, the Falcons are hopeful to take advantage of the inexperienced line. Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham: “We’re definitely excited to have an opportunity to rush the passer, especially against a team that’s so pass heavy, especially against a player like Matthew Stafford, who likes to spin the ball around a lot. So we’re definitely going to have some opportunities out there to get after them.”

While the Rams’ faulty offensive line seems an exploitable weakness, their defensive front remains daunting. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald leads that group, with former Georgia Bulldogs standout Leonard Floyd coming off the edge.

“He’s a great player, one of the most dominant players of the last decade in this league,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Donald. “Our guys are excited for the challenge.”

Smith added there was “a lot to like” about how his team’s offensive line fared in Week 1. The unit didn’t allow a sack and paved the path for 201 rushing yards. It ranked fourth in the NFL with a 77% pass-block win rate and seventh with a 74% run-block win rate. It will need an encore for the Falcons to upset the heavily favored Rams in California.

The Saints possess one of the more physical fronts in the NFL, preparing the Falcons well for what’s ahead. Beyond the Rams, the Falcons will face the Browns, Buccaneers, 49ers and Bengals in the coming weeks, all featuring high-level pass rushers. The offensive line, which has new starters Elijah Wilkinson at guard and Drew Dalman at center, is getting tested early.

“The Rams are a very good front, very physical,” Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom told the AJC. “It’s going to be a good challenge. The more we can play as a unit, the more we can take from stuff. So take what we learned from the Saints game, good and bad, and try to improve upon it.”

As for facing Donald, Lindstrom added: “He’s a generational player, and he’s earned that respect across the league with his performance and the way he goes about doing stuff. We just have to be at our best this week.”