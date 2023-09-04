Falcons, Panthers will test their offseason makeovers

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons and the Panthers have undergone seismic offseason makeovers.

The Falcons (7-10 in 2023) and the Panthers (7-10) are set to meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule and did not retain interim coach Steve Wilks. They hired Frank Reich as their head coach and traded a bushel of draft picks to move up to the No. 1 spot to select former Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young.

The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson and infused the defense with more than $130 million in new talent.

“Some of their personnel we’re pretty familiar with, especially on the defensive side,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They have invested a lot of draft capital in the defense the last couple years, and it’s certainly paid off.”

Carolina’s defense is built around inside linebacker Shaq Thompson, who Smith considers of the top linebackers in the NFC South, along with New Orleans’ Demario Davis.

“Both are very smart players,” Smith said. “Tough, set the tone.

Riech, who played for the Panthers in 1995, was the head coach of the Colts from 2018-22. He hired Thomas Brown, a former Georgia player and Falcons draftee, as the offensive coordinator and Ejiro Evero as the defensive coordinator.

Browns was with the Rams, and Evero came from the Browns. Also, former Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall is the defensive backs coach.

“We are familiar with personnel, scheme, obviously, different,” Smith said. “A lot of people coming over from Denver, a lot of people have gotten jobs, kind of using their own version of (the 3-4 defense) as they’ve broken off. We practiced against something similar down in Miami.”

The Falcons also played similarly styled defenses last season against the Rams and Chargers.

“Those guys have all crossed paths,” Smith said. “We know we have our work cut out for us.”

The Falcons and the Panthers split the series last season. The Falcons won 37-34 on Oct. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Panthers won 25-15 on Nov. 10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray instructed cornerback Jeff Okudah to study the Colts’ offensive concepts.

“Offensively, they’ve got a pretty big staff,” Smith said. “Guys from a lot of different places, so I’m sure you’ll see a mash-up of that. Frank Reich, somewhat familiar with him from being on the other side in Tennessee. He does a heck of a job. A lot of things they do will focus on the quarterback as it should be. He’s a great player.”

Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith spent all of his career in the AFC with Tennessee (2017-20) and New England (2021-22). But he is familiar with the Panthers.

“Cross-(conference) games, I’ve played some of these guys,” Smith said. “I’m familiar with some of these guys from joint practices that I even had with them. Especially, with Carolina. We had joint practices with them last year when I was in New England.”

This will be Smith’s first NFC South game.

“It is a new division for me,” he said. “A new look. New faces that I’ll be seeing on most Sundays. I’ve just got to do my job as a pro, as a vet. Study my opponent and let it transition to Sunday.”

Cornerback Mike Hughes returned to practice after missing three weeks with a hip flexor. His return could be a boost for the secondary against the rookie quarterback.

“It felt good,” Hughes said after practice. “I was just trying to take it slow. Day-by-day, but I felt pretty good for the most part. For the most part I feel ready. We are just going to be smart about things.”

Hughes was injured Aug. 8 during the first joint practice with the Dolphins.

“I’ve been dealing with that since then,” Hughes said. “Things have been rolling pretty well right now.”

Hughes continue to get ready for the season and the Panthers while he was rehabbing.

“I’ve been in all of the meetings,” Hughes said. “So trying to catch-up on that part of the game. You always have to be tapped in, even when you’re not out there on the field. Just being tapped in and still being coachable when you’re not other there. Taking all of the mental reps, that’s every important because when you get out there you don’t feel like you’re a step behind.”

Wide receiver Drake London is ready for the season opener.

“It’s been great, just to play football again,” London said.

London felt the team’s training camp has the Falcons ready for the regular season.

“Most definitely, especially for our wide receiver group,” London said. “We were big on that. Pushing ourselves every day and keep on pushing the limit pretty much at the end of the day. Keep on striving for greatness. Coach has been pushing us, and we’ve been pushing ourselves as well.”

