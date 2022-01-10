Falcons’ opponents set for next season

The Falcons know their opponents for the 2022-23 season after the regular-season ended on Sunday. The Falcons (7-10) finished in third place in the NFC South. Here;s a look at the 17-game schedule. Dates and times will be announced at a later date.
The Falcons will play home and away games against the rest of the NFC South in the Saints, Buccaneers and Panthers.
The home games will include the Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, Bears and Chargers.
The away games will include the Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks and Redskins.
The Falcons also found out following Sunday’s NFL results that they will have the eighth pick in the draft in April.
