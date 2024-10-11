Falcons’ opponent watch: The handling of quarterback Bryce Young in Carolina

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Andy,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. “He was my quarterback when I got drafted in Cincinnati in 2018. I just have a lot of respect for how he goes about his work. He played a big part in how I operate until this day.”

Young took over for Dalton in the 36-10 loss to the Bears. First-year coach Dave Canales raised some eyebrows when he said he sent Young in because he didn’t want Dalton playing behind a makeshift offensive line, which was down two starters.

Dalton, who’s set to turn 37 on Oct. 29, was taken in the second round (35th overall) of the 2011 draft by the Bengals out of TCU. He played nine seasons for the Bengals and was named to three Pro Bowl teams.

He also played for the Cowboys, Bears and Saints. He signed with the Panthers in 2023.

In his first start this season, Dalton led the Panthers to a 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 123.9.

“He always been known for getting the ball out quick and being super decisive with his reads,” Bates said. “If you turn on the film against Vegas, I think he did a really good job of moving the ball around. Obviously, he struggled the last couple of weeks, but Andy is a really great dude, really great player as well.”