Falcons’ Oluokun settling in at middle linebacker

Oluokun was drafted in the sixth round out of Yale in 2018.

Oluokun intercepted Lions quarterback Tim Boyle on the Falcons’ 1-yard line with 33 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

“Well, I think he’s an ascending player,” Smith said.

Jones has been fine with the switch in roles.

“Foye has been lighting it up,” Jones said. “Foye has been having a great season. It a product of his hard work and how he attacks every week. It’s paid off. He closed out a game, this last game especially when we needed it right in the red zone. That’s closer mentality. He is doing his thing. He took the middle linebacker role and ran away with it. That’s just the type of guy he is, and I’m happy for him.”

Jones has embraced his changed role.

“I used to be in the middle of the defense, now I’m on the side or the edges of the defense,” Jones said. “Just new angles. New type of responsibility. Blitzing a little more. Covering different types of space, tight ends and running backs. Other than that, it’s just basically me being on the edges of the defense instead of being in the middle. That’s the big difference.”

Oluokun talked to the defense when they were in that tough spot of trying to save the game and defend 37 yards against the Lions.

“So, when we saw (Russell Gage’s fumble with 2:18 to play in the fourth quarter), we all huddled up there in the beginning,” Oluokun said. “I said, ‘If they don’t score a touchdown, we win the game.’ And eventually when they ran out of timeouts, it was like red-zone 7-on-7. ... Everybody calmed down from there and just made the play happen.”

Smith noted that New Orleans’ Demario Davis, Tampa Bay’s Devin White and Carolina’s Shaq Thompson are really good and instinctive linebackers in the NFC South.

“I’ve got a great appreciation for those type of players,” Smith said. “It will be the same things with (Buffalo’s Tremaine) Edmonds in the lineup this weekend up in Buffalo. So you know, I think he’s an ascending player. I don’t love comparisons. I’m happy with the way he’s progressing.”

The Falcons will need to rebuild the front of the defense and find some outside linebackers. By re-signing Oluokun and keeping him from reaching the free-agent market, the Falcons can stabilize the inside linebacker spots.

Oluokun’s mentality is refreshing.

“That’s how I grew up playing football, you’ve got to be gritty, not pretty,” Oluokun said. “A lot of times, you’ve got to get your way through problems and get your way to the football. Make plays on the ball when it’s time to be made.”

Oluokun became the first Falcons’ player to have at least 14 tackles and an interception in a game since Curtis Lofton in Week 17 of the 2011 season. He also won the player of the week award in Week 9 of last season.

Oluokun is the fourth Falcon to be named player of the week this season, joining Deion Jones (Week 7), Matt Ryan (Week 9) and Thomas Morstead (Week 12).

“It shows what kind of season that he’s had and the impact that he’s had on a lot of football games for us,” Smith said. “Certainly, when you win and the team plays well, individual accolades usually follow. He’s a great team mate. It takes a team to go out there and win, function as a defense. Foye runs the show back there. It’s a good job by him.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Caption The Falcons lineback sealed the 20-16 victory with an interception at the 1-yard line with less than a minute remaining. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

The Bow Tie Chronicles

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com