Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver marauding at nickel back spot

However, he struggled in coverage and was getting beat deep too often. After Morris took over for Dan Quinn and Kendall Sheffield and Darqueze Dennard were healthy again, the Falcons essentially flip-flopped Dennard and Oliver.

Oliver went inside, and Dennard moved from nickel to right cornerback. Sheffield, who played nickel last season, also struggled at right cornerback and now fills a reserve role.

In the 21-16 loss to the Saints on Sunday, Oliver played 49 of 78 defensive snaps (63%). Teams now are using nickel formations with five defensive backs for 60% to 70% of the plays.

When the Falcons used their base 4-3 defense, rookie linebacker Mykal Walker comes in for Oliver.

“It’s been good,” Oliver said of the move. “It took a little adjusting to. It’s been a little bit different than playing outside. It’s going well.”

Oliver now covers receivers in the slot. He can cover them man-to-man, drop into a zone or attack the quarterback on a blitz.

“It allows me to pressure more and blitz more off the edge,” Oliver said. “It’s been good for the defense as a whole. It’s been good for me and the secondary, too.”

Oliver blitzed once in 2018 and once in 2019. So far, he’s been sent on 14 blitzes this season and has a sack and a hurry.

“I definitely like blitzing and being able to get to the quarterback and kind of make those plays,” Oliver said. “I feel like it’s a lot of fun, and it helps our team a lot and our defense to have that ability to do that.”

When free safety Ricardo Allen left the game against the Saints with a concussion, Oliver played a few snaps at safety.

“As far as safety, we have a lot of guys banged up back there,” Oliver said. “So, I’m kind of just back there to help in any way that I can. If it comes down to it where I’m needed back there, I’ll definitely be ready to do it. I understand the defense enough to be able to play that spot.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he believes Oliver can still play outside and that safety may be in his future. Morris concurs with Ulbrich.

“He’s a versatile guy that can move around and do a bunch of different things for us, and I’m really fired up about where he’s going,” Morris said. “He had a chance to make a big-time play in the fourth quarter. Those are things that are separating us from winning those ugly games that we’re talking about.”

Morris counted three dropped interceptions Sunday.

“Those are things that we have to associate with ourselves better and go find a way to get through those games and win those games even though they don’t go in our favor or the way that you planned,” Morris said. “This league is tough. It’s always going to be that way. It’s always going to have that form about it, especially on defense.”

Oliver’s play inside has helped to improve the defense.

“Intelligence is a skill-set that I think is undervalued in the NFL,” Falcons defensive backs coach Joe Whitt said to Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com. “(Oliver) is a very smart player. He can tackle at a high level. He has length. He can communicate with linebackers. Him playing in there and communicating with the ‘backers has been a benefit for this defense.”

There are some nuances to the nickel back position that Oliver is working on while playing the run.

“Being inside, you are a lot closer to the offensive line,” Oliver said. “Trying to maneuver around offensive linemen, fullbacks and tight ends is hard. As an outside corner, nine times out of 10, the receiver is the only person that is going to be able to block you.”

Ulbrich also noted that the Falcons still believe Oliver can play outside.

“I’m really big on just helping the defense in any way that I can, whether that’s at nickel, whether that’s outside or at safety,” Oliver said. “Just being a DB and helping the team in any way that I can, really. Whatever fits best for that defense and that scheme and that week, honestly. Wherever that is, that’s fine with me.”

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

