Falcons’ Ogundeji learning fast at outside linebacker

Rookie outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, a fifth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, has had a strong training camp after only one season of college football as a starter.
“When I got to Notre Dame I was a little younger at 17,” Ogundeji said. “I wasn’t that big. I was like 210.”
Ogundeji had to wait his turn.
“I finally got my first start when I was a fifth-year senior,” Ogundeji said. “I was able to do some things, able to get noticed and be here with this special group, special coaches and special teammates.”
While waiting his turn and filling out his 6-foot-4 frame, Ogundeji held the dream of playing the NFL.
“I just had to continue to work every year to get better and better,” Ogundeji said. “I only had one opportunity to start in college. That was my last year. I kind of had to just keep pushing and keep pushing. Once my opportunity fell into my lap, I had to take advantage of it.”
Ogundeji enjoyed his time at Notre Dame.
“The teams that we played every single week (prepared him for the NFL),” Ogundeji said. “The players that you go against at Notre Dame, they get you ready to come here. You know what to expect.”
