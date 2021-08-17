Falcons’ Ogundeji learning fast at outside linebacker

“I just had to continue to work every year to get better and better,” Ogundeji said. “I only had one opportunity to start in college. That was my last year. I kind of had to just keep pushing and keep pushing. Once my opportunity fell into my lap, I had to take advantage of it.”

Ogundeji enjoyed his time at Notre Dame.

“The teams that we played every single week (prepared him for the NFL),” Ogundeji said. “The players that you go against at Notre Dame, they get you ready to come here. You know what to expect.”

