Falcons' offensive line on pace for fewer sacks in 2020

Although the 17 sacks through eight games indicates improvement, it still ranks 18th in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, the Falcons rank 15th in pass-blocking efficiency, a metric that tracks pressures allowed on a per-snap basis. This particular metric weighs heavily on sacks allowed.

The Falcons’ Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade is below average at 24th. Although the Falcons rank 19th in the NFL in rushing at 108.6 yards per game, their 3.8 yards per carry average most likely is the culprit as to why the PFF grade is where it is.

While the Falcons have lacked big-gaining running plays at times, they have stayed consistent with the ground game. This season, the Falcons have run the ball 228 times, which is the sixth-most in the NFL.

“We’ve done a great job of consistently trying to run the football,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “We’ve had some games where we’ve been up, some games where we’ve been down, but it’s been the consistent effort to go out there and play with great effort, great physical finish.”

While the big rushing plays haven’t come often, both Todd Gurley and Brian Hill have long runs of 35 yards. At the same time, when the Falcons have run the ball with five yards or less to go, they are converting first downs at a rate of 53%. When it’s three yards or less that number jumps slightly to 58%.

“I think they’ve gotten better as a unit in the first half of the season, certainly in the run game,” Ryan said. “I thought we ran the football effectively the last handful of weeks against some stout front sevens and teams that play the run well. I think they’ve improved there.

"I think the continuity that we’ve been able to have is huge, guys staying healthy being able to play next to each other. I think in our scheme, that counts for a lot. So, I’ve definitely seen them get better as the year has gone on.”

This year has also shown better stability with the offensive line.

A year ago, right guard Chris Lindstrom broke his foot in a season-opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings and missed 11 games. As a result, a multitude of lineups at offensive line kept the group from forming the right kind of chemistry with one another.

This year, of the team’s starters, only right tackle Kaleb McGary has missed a game because of injury. And beginning in Week 6 against the Vikings, the Falcons have solely gone with James Carpenter at left guard instead of rotating him and rookie Matt Hennessy at the position.

Their game Sunday against the Denver Broncos will be one of the tougher tests for the Falcons this season. A year ago, the Falcons averaged only 85.8 rushing yards in their four games against AFC opponents. Although the Broncos rank 18th in the NFL by allowing 123.4 rushing yards per game, Morris noted how the Falcons have struggled to match the physical make-up of AFC teams in the trenches in seasons past.

Morris said the Broncos will provide a great challenge for the offensive line when it comes to running the ball and protecting Ryan.

“This week, we definitely have to add to our physical finish going up against an AFC opponent,” he said. “We can’t hide from this. We’ve been bullied by the AFC. There have been some situations where we have to go out there up front and absolutely ball and be tough. Here’s a great opportunity coming in right now with a tough Denver Bronco team for us to show that.”