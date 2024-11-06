Falcons’ offensive line has improved its pass protection

In 2023, the Falcons averaged 127 yards rushing per game, which ranked ninth in the league. Quarterbacks Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside were sacked 40 times as most long pass plays were a sheer adventure.

In 2022, the Falcons averaged 159.7 yards rushing per game, which ranked third in the league. Marcus Mariota and Ridder were sacked 37 times.

In 2021, Matt Ryan was sacked 40 times, and 41 times in 2020.

Kirk Cousins has been sacked 17 times and the line is on pace to give up just 32 sacks, while the Falcons’ passing attack is averaging 246.3 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

“We know they love running the football,” Robinson said. “It’s been their past, but adding the extra pass protection to drop-back pass protection to their arsenal has been awesome.”

The Falcons made major strides after the season-opener against Pittsburgh, when they had problems with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward.

“They’ve done a really solid job,” Cousins said. “I’ve been very pleased with the pockets that I’ve had.”

The Falcons gave up two sacks and four quarterback hits in the 27-21 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. Defensive end Carl Lawson raced around tight end Kyle Pitts for one. Coach Raheem Morris said the Falcons will have to give Pitts better help next time.

Even with the occasional blunder, there have not be a steady stream of mad dashes to the quarterback.

“I just think that whatever it is this year, I think these guys are wanting no obstacle to get in their way of what they want to achieve this year,” Falcons offensive line coach/run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford said. “They are doing a great job of attacking things that might be an issue.”

Cousins noted that pass protection was key on his 11-yard touchdown pass to Ray Ray McCloud III against Dallas. McCloud was able to make his way from the left side of the formation to the right side, where he broke free.

It’s the same starters from last season, with reserves Storm Norton, Ryan Neuzil and Kyle Hinton also getting some extended playing time early in 2024.

The starting unit is left tackle Jake Matthews, left guard Matthew Bergeron, Neuzil, right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary.

The Falcons are averaging 118.4 yards rushing per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

“I think for our group, the offensive line, you want to have pride and show that you have the ability that you can do both,” Ledford said. “I think that when you show that you can do both, then I think you’ve got something really special.”

The Falcons took some pride in Cousins passing for a career-high 509 yards in the first win over the Bucs, 36-30 in overtime, on Oct. 3.

“We might have to drop-back and pass protect,” Ledford said. “We might be called on to go open up this run lane now. It’s just that mindset of whatever it is, good, let’s go do it now.”

Bergeron has made major strides in his second season as a guard. He was a tackle in college at Syracuse.

“I’ve been extremely pleased with his development,” Ledford said. “He has done an outstanding job. Certain things in his game get better each week.”

Bergeron was taken in the second round (38th) overall and stepped right into the starting lineup. Also, the Falcons have figured out how not leave McGary alone against elite pass rushers.

“Last year, I thought (Bergerson) was ascending throughout the season,” Ledford said. “It didn’t seem like he was ever plateauing. To me, he has continued to do so this year as well. I’m very happy with his play.”

McGary has not been a liability.

“Kaleb has been playing great,” Robinson said. “Coach Ledford obviously has coached him a long time. I remember two weeks into training camp, he was like ‘this is the best that Kaleb has ever looked’ and it’s just carried over into the season. He’s been great pass protection-wise.”

Ledford has also developed depth. Norton has played for McGary. Neuzil has started five games for Drew Dalman and Hinton has gone into games at left guard and right guard.

“At some point, the sixth, seventh and eighth guy, you guys are going to have to be ready “ Ledford said. “When it does happen you want those guys to prepare as if they are going in there. That’s the tough thing about being a backup, you don’t know when (your) number is going to be called.”