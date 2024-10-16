Falcons’ offensive line can take over games, too

After the Falcons passed for 509 yards in a win over the Buccaneers on Oct. 3, Morris challenged the offensive line to create some running lanes against the Panthers. They came through as the running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 33 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

“We came in with that type of mentality right from the beginning for those guys to be efficient in the run game and create explosives,” Morris said. “Right away, they came out with that mentality. I think those guys took it upon themselves to be able to go do that.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Morris noted that quarterback Kirk Cousins was nearly unscathed against the Bucs on nearly 60 dropbacks. The offensive line, which has been lauded for its run blocking, held up.

“Then, come out the following week and run the ball for almost 200 yards,” Morris said. “I think that is unique, that’s special. I don’t know how often that’s been done, but that is something special, something I haven’t really seen and been around.”

Left tackle Jake Matthews, left guard Matthew Bergeron, center Ryan Neuzil, right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary received the game balls.

“It felt good,” Bergeron said. “That’s what we are all about, running the football, especially for the offensive line. It’s always good to see that you’ve having success running the ball. It was a good front.”

After A.J. Terrell’s interception early in the fourth quarter, the line took over. It was a one-score game, at 28-20.

Allgeier ripped off a punishing 18-yard run, followed by a 3-yard run around right end. Cousins tossed a 14-yard pass to Kyle Pitts. Then Robinson ran for 7 yards, Allgeier for 5 and 20 before an incompletion. Then Allgeier powered into the end zone from 2 yards out.

“The coaches kept believing in the run game,” Bergeron said. “We just kept on pounding, and everybody believed in it. It takes all 11 to run the football. ... Everyone has brought in.”

Now, teams will be off-balance. Do you get ready for the 500-yard passing Falcons or the 200-yard rushing Falcons?

But the blocking went beyond the offensive line. Wide receiver Drake London and tight end Charlie Woerner also helped within the blocking schemes.

“So, to be able to do those things is really good,” Morris said. “You’ve got to give a lot of credit to a bunch of different people: the wideouts, your tight ends, your running backs. All hands on deck when you do some things like that.”

Woerner, who played at Georgia, was signed in free agency after starting his career with the 49ers. He’s established himself in the league as a punishing run blocker, who specializes in combination blocks.

“That’s how you win games, that’s how you close the game,” Woerner said. “To go out there in a four-minute drill, especially late in the fourth quarter and run the clock out, was awesome. They know it’s coming, but the fact that you go get first downs still feels good.”

There is a group dynamic.

“It’s just continuing to evolve and figure out how we all mesh together, work together, and what works best with different personnel,” Woerner said. “I think (offensive coordinator) Zac (Robinson) is still figuring that out with all of us on the field. I think we’re continuing to get better. It’s obviously nice to be winning games while you’re figuring it out, so it’s huge.”

Continuing the blocking growth will be key for the Falcons moving forward. The team is trying to snap a streak of six consecutive losing seasons.

Woerner has played in nine playoff games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February.

“I don’t feel any complacency at all, we’re a team that’s hungry, that’s trying to win the (NFC) South and make the playoffs,” Woerner said. “We had a lot of confidence since the last Saints, and Bucs games, which were big wins.”

The Seahawks defense is giving up 144.7 yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league. The Falcons average 113.7 yards per game, which ranks 21st. So that’s a pretty even matchup in the run game.