Falcons coordinator Dave Ragone looks forward to time with Matt Ryan

However, the Falcons have posted three consecutive losing seasons – 7-9, 7-9 and 4-12 – for the first time during the Ryan era, and he’s set to turn 36 in May.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be around a lot of quarterbacks and quarterback rooms since 2003,” said Ragone, who was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2003 draft. “The one thing that comes out about Matt Ryan is his ability to compete on every down. You see that. There is a no-quit attitude.”

Ragone was with the Bears last season and saw Ryan up close in a 30-26 loss Sept. 27.

“His ability to win, not just always from within the pocket. In my opinion, one of the (under-reported) things ... is his ability to extend the play,” Ragone said. “Just watching from afar, playing against him, I have a tremendous amount of respect for what he’s been able to accomplish in the NFL.”

Ryan has not extended plays for a while, as the line has allowed him to be sacked 42, 48 and 41 times over the past three seasons.

Ragone was with recently hired Falcons coach Arthur Smith in Tennessee in 2011-13. He was the wide receivers coach in 2011 and 2012 and the quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Ragone spent the past five seasons with the Bears, the first four as quarterbacks coach before becoming the offensive pass-game coordinator for this season. Before that, he spent the 2015 season with Washington.

He was with the Bears when they drafted quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second overall in 2017. They elected to pass on Patrick Mahomes (10th) and Deshaun Watson (12th).

“In my times in Chicago, in terms of drafting the quarterback as high as we did in the division that we had and for that to play out, I think every circumstance is different,” Ragone said. “I think in every building it’s different and how you want to approach that. In the minds within those buildings and getting on the same page and making sure that plan is enacted the way you’ve envisioned.”

The Falcons will have those meetings and conversations about what to do with the pick before the draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1.

“In terms of the current status, for me, right now, as we sit here in late January, being able to work with Matt Ryan and the rest of the offensive talent, it’s not just him, you go across the board,” Ragone said.

“The fortunate part for me is that in Chicago we played the Falcons this year. I have a great understanding of what our defensive coaches thought of the offensive personnel, pretty in-depth. Which allowed me, as I look at the film now, really from the other side, being fortunate to be a part of this offense now, it gives me a great perspective.”

Ragone is fine with Smith’s plan to call the plays. In Chicago, coach Matt Nagy was the play-caller.

“I’m very comfortable in that role of helping to present the game plan to the play-caller,” Ragone said. “It’s my job to set the table and make his job efficient and easy.”

Ragone knows the Falcons must improve their rushing attack. They averaged 95.8 yards per game which ranked 27th of 32 teams in the league and 3.75 yards per play, which ranked 31st.

“In terms of the run game, if you ask most quarterbacks, that’s their best friend,” Ragone said. “The ability to be able to have a run game, which allows them to not necessarily have to make a decision every single snap. It also allows the defense to have to play more than just one facet of the game.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution