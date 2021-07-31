ajc logo
X

Falcons’ offense ran a lap after jumping offside

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during their NLF training camp football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during their NLF training camp football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- After the Falcons’ offense jumped offside in the middle of practice Saturday, coach Arthur Smith sent the entire unit on a lap around the field.

“We screwed up,” quarterback Matt Ryan said. “All 11 of us. Art was not pleased with that, and he sent us on our way. Hopefully, it’s something that we learn from, and it doesn’t happen again.”

Smith had some fun with it, too.

“We were just saying (hello) to fans,” Smith said.

When pressed, Smith explain the reasoning behind the punishment run.

“The point of it is to try to find creative and singular ways to try to be disciplined,” Smith said. “So that you can change things up at the line. There’s a lot to it. People do it in pee-wee football. A lot of the same things still work in the NFL if you’ve got the right guys.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
Falcons WR Jeff Badet down with an injury
2
5 things we learned at Day 3 of Falcons training camp
3
Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom received his vaccination
4
Ex-Falcons’ assistant coach George Stewart joins NFL office
5
Falcons sign wide receiver J’Mon Moore
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top