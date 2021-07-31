Falcons’ offense ran a lap after jumping offside

FLOWERY BRANCH -- After the Falcons’ offense jumped offside in the middle of practice Saturday, coach Arthur Smith sent the entire unit on a lap around the field.
“We screwed up,” quarterback Matt Ryan said. “All 11 of us. Art was not pleased with that, and he sent us on our way. Hopefully, it’s something that we learn from, and it doesn’t happen again.”
Smith had some fun with it, too.
“We were just saying (hello) to fans,” Smith said.
When pressed, Smith explain the reasoning behind the punishment run.
“The point of it is to try to find creative and singular ways to try to be disciplined,” Smith said. “So that you can change things up at the line. There’s a lot to it. People do it in pee-wee football. A lot of the same things still work in the NFL if you’ve got the right guys.”
#Falcons offense had to run a lap. Have to find out if there was a violation or penalty of some sort. pic.twitter.com/8edLO5vGSK— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 31, 2021
