Falcons’ odds of making playoffs? Higher than you might think

FLOWERY BRANCH – After the racing out to a 5-3 record, the Falcons’ chances of making the playoffs have improved immensely, according to betonline.ag.

The Falcons now have an 83.3% chance of making the playoffs. Before the season, the number was forecast at 65.5 percent.

There are nine games to play with tough road games at Denver (5-3), at Minnesota (5-3) and at Washington (6-2). The Falcons have the Cowboys (3-4, on Sunday), at Saints (2-6, Nov. 10), and at Denver (Nov. 17) before a bye week on Nov. 24.