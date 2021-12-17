Falcons nudge season-ticket prices higher for 2022

The cost of Falcons season tickets is going up next year, most by 5% or less, the team said.
For 10 games (nine regular-season and one exhibition), 2022 season tickets will range from $450 to $950 in the upper deck, $1,050 to $1,850 in the lower- and mezzanine-level non-club sections and $3,950 to $4,170 in the lower-bowl club sections, according to Don Rovak, senior vice president of ticket sales and service for Falcons parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment.
By comparison, season tickets previously ranged from $450 to $900 in the upper deck, $1,000 to $1,790 in the lower- and mezzanine-level non-club sections and $3,590 to $3,970 in the lower-bowl club sections for 10-game home schedules (eight regular-season and two exhibition), Rovak said.
The prices are in addition to one-time personal-seat-license fees that are required to buy Falcons season tickets.
The largest price increases for 2022 are in the Mercedes-Benz and Delta Sky360 clubs, where season tickets are rising 10% to $3,950 and $4,140, Rovak said. He attributed the size of that increase to the Falcons including food and non-alcoholic beverages in the prices starting next season.
Rovak also noted that season-ticket packages will include a ninth regular-season home game next year for the first time.
He said a series of new season-ticket-holder benefits the Falcons launched this year will remain in place for 2022, including complimentary tickets to road games for some club-seat account holders, free team-branded merchandise, a ticket-swap program that allows most PSL owners to exchange their tickets to some games for additional tickets to other games and a ticket sell-back program that allows certain PSL holders to redeem tickets to games they can’t attend for credit toward the following year’s season tickets.
