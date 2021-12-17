Falcons nudge season-ticket prices higher for 2022

For 10 games (nine regular-season and one exhibition), 2022 season tickets will range from $450 to $950 in the upper deck, $1,050 to $1,850 in the lower- and mezzanine-level non-club sections and $3,950 to $4,170 in the lower-bowl club sections, according to Don Rovak, senior vice president of ticket sales and service for Falcons parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment.

By comparison, season tickets previously ranged from $450 to $900 in the upper deck, $1,000 to $1,790 in the lower- and mezzanine-level non-club sections and $3,590 to $3,970 in the lower-bowl club sections for 10-game home schedules (eight regular-season and two exhibition), Rovak said.