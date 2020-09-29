Falcons now 7.5-point underdogs to Packers

The Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.
The Falcons are 7.5-point underdogs and the over/under is 57.5 points, according to betonline.ag. The line for the game opened Monday with the Falcons as six-point underdogs.
Thursday, October 1
· Denver (-2½) at New York Jets
Over/Under 40½
Sunday, October 4
· Indianapolis (-2½) at Chicago
Over/Under 45
· Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-3)
Over/Under 44½
· Cleveland at Dallas (-4½)
Over/Under 56
· New Orleans (-4) at Detroit
Over/Under 54.5
· Pittsburgh at Tennessee (-1½)
Over/Under 47½
· Seattle (-6½) at Miami
Over/Under 55
· Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7)
Over/Under 45½
· Baltimore (-13½) at Washington
Over/Under
47
· Arizona (-4½) at Carolina
Over/Under 51½
· Minnesota at Houston (-4)
Over/Under 51½
· New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-11½)
Over/Under 48
· New England at Kansas City (-7)
Over/Under 54
· Buffalo (-2) at Las Vegas
Over/Under 49½
· Philadelphia at San Francisco (-6)
Over/Under 43
Monday, October 5
· Atlanta at Green Bay (-7.5)
· Over/under 57.5
