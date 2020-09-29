X

Falcons now 7.5-point underdogs to Packers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons running back Todd Gurley discusses the state of the team after the collapse against the Bears.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

The Falcons are 7.5-point underdogs and the over/under is 57.5 points, according to betonline.ag. The line for the game opened Monday with the Falcons as six-point underdogs.

Thursday, October 1

· Denver (-2½) at New York Jets

Over/Under 40½

Sunday, October 4

· Indianapolis (-2½) at Chicago

Over/Under 45

· Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-3)

Over/Under 44½

· Cleveland at Dallas (-4½)

Over/Under 56

· New Orleans (-4) at Detroit

Over/Under 54.5

· Pittsburgh at Tennessee (-1½)

Over/Under 47½

· Seattle (-6½) at Miami

Over/Under 55

· Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7)

Over/Under 45½

· Baltimore (-13½) at Washington

Over/Under

47

· Arizona (-4½) at Carolina

Over/Under 51½

· Minnesota at Houston (-4)

Over/Under 51½

· New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-11½)

Over/Under 48

· New England at Kansas City (-7)

Over/Under 54

· Buffalo (-2) at Las Vegas

Over/Under 49½

· Philadelphia at San Francisco (-6)

Over/Under 43

Monday, October 5

· Atlanta at Green Bay (-7.5)

· Over/under 57.5

