Falcons notebook: Coordinator Jimmy Lake digging deeper into pass-rush project

The Falcons rotated players on the defensive front more against the Cowboys and went deep into the bench.

“Making sure guys are fresh,” Lake said. “When it is an opportunity to go after the passer, our guys are fresh and they’re ready to go. We can’t have a certain player just take, you know, 60 to 70 reps and expect him to be at full strength in the fourth quarter when we need him.”

The Falcons plan to continue rotating the defensive front — defensive tackles and outside linebackers.

“We have a process in place,” Lake said. “Those guys are continuing to trust that process. We had a little bit of a surge (against the Cowboys).”

Lake wants more. Inside linebacker Kaden Elliss (28), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (18), inside linebacker Troy Andersen (14), cornerback/nickel back Dee Alford (11) and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (11) are the top blitzers.

Elliss leads the Falcons in hurries (3) and knockdowns (7).

“I see when the results come,” Elliss said. “Obviously, it’s not a finished product. Never too high. Never too low, Never satisfied. Never dissatisfied. Making sure that we’ll continue to work. Continue to perfect our pass rush.”

Grady Jarrett leads the team with 2.5 sacks, Judon has 1.5 and five players have one sack each.

The pressure number includes hurries, knockdowns and sacks: Elliss (11 pressure number), Ebiketie (10), Jarrett (10) and Judon (5).

The Falcons are trying to get more pass rush from a variety of players.

“Yeah, it’s just the journey of football,” Lake said. “That’s what it is. It’s how much guys can handle. How many reps guys can handle consecutively. Do they need a series off? Can they go three series and then one series off? Every single individual is different.”

Andersen’s return: Andersen has said that he plans to play Sunday at the Saints. He never was placed on injured reserve after suffering a left knee injury late on a special-teams play against the Saints on Sept. 29. He has missed the past five games.

“Any time we get some of these guys back that are coming off either injury reserve or they’re out for a few weeks, it’s going to be a jolt to our defense,” Lake said. “Troy is a huge part of our defense. We can line him up multiple places. (We) also use him to get after the quarterback. ... His speed is one of his strengths.”

Nate Landman has been starting in place of Andersen. Also, linebacker JD Bertrand is in the concussion protocol. Rashaan Evans was added to the active roster.

Lake plans to use all of the linebackers.

“Yeah, it would just be a mixture,” Lake said. “It could be both of those guys rushing the passer. It could be a mixture. We (can) switch it up, whether it’s Kaden in coverage, because Kaden’s really good in coverage as well, Troy’s rushing or they’re both rushing. But it really just opens up more things.”

Taysom Hill plan: The Saints officially list Taysom Hill as a tight end, but he’ll line up all over the offense.

He scored two touchdowns before he was injured in the previous meeting between the Falcons and the Saints.

“Caused us fits the first game, had two touchdowns,” Lake said. “He can be everywhere. He can be a quarterback, running back, fullback, tight end, wide receiver. He can do it all. And we definitely got to know where he’s at on every single play.”

Safety Jessie Bates III said the Falcons expect to see a heavy dose of Hill.

“With the receivers being out, his role will increase,” Bates said. “He’s a running back. You’ll see him at tight end. You’ll see him at wide receiver. It’s just something that you have to be aware of. Obviously, he does the wildcat (formation) stuff as well.”

Crash-Out Crew: The Falcons defensive backs have started calling themselves the “Crash-Out Crew” and there also is the “Bloody Knuckle Crew” for guys who get punch-out fumbles. Bates is the leader of both groups.

“No, no, no. I’m not a member yet,” said Jerry Gray, assistant head coach/ defense. “I don’t have a T-shirt. I don’t have none of that stuff. I’m going to have to get on them about that one.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris is aware of the nicknames. If the Falcons keep winning, they might stick.

“I got two nicknames now, right?” Morris said. “Crash Out Crew, and what’s the other one? The Bloody Knuckle Crew. So, like, I like all those things, man. Those are identities inside the units. I’ll leave that to those guys.”