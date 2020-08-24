X

Falcons not interested in Earl Thomas

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team is not looking to add at the safety position and sign free agent Earl Thomas. He also gave an update on Matt Hennessy

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons are not interested in signing seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas at this time, according to coach Dan Quinn.

Thomas, who played for Quinn when they both were with the Seattle Seahawks, was released Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens.

“He is absolutely one of my all-time favorite competitors,” Quinn said on Monday. “I love the guy. But at this time that’s a position that we are not looking to add to. He is absolutely one of my favorite all-time competitors. Love the guy, but not a spot that we are looking to add to at this time.”

Thomas, after staring at Texas, was drafted 14th overall by Seattle in 2010. Quinn was the defensive line coach in 2009 and 2010. He went to coach at Florida in the SEC for two seasons before returning to Seattle in 2013 and 2014.

