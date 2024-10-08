Falcons’ Nate Landman designated to return from injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman, who was third on the team in tackles last season, was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

Landman, who suffered a quadriceps and calf injury, was placed on short-term injured reserve Sept. 16. The team will have 21 days to make a decision to return Landman to the active roster or he can revert to the season-ending injury reserve list or be released.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen was inactive for the last game, Thursday against the Buccaneers, with a knee injury. Rookie JD Bertrand played alongside Kaden Elliss. Also, the Falcons signed veteran Rashaad Evans to the practice squad.