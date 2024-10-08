Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Nate Landman designated to return from injured reserve

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman races after the Falcons took possession of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman, who was third on the team in tackles last season, was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

Landman, who suffered a quadriceps and calf injury, was placed on short-term injured reserve Sept. 16. The team will have 21 days to make a decision to return Landman to the active roster or he can revert to the season-ending injury reserve list or be released.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen was inactive for the last game, Thursday against the Buccaneers, with a knee injury. Rookie JD Bertrand played alongside Kaden Elliss. Also, the Falcons signed veteran Rashaad Evans to the practice squad.

The Falcons could use Landman to help their run defense, which has given up at least 128 yards rushing in each game. Landman had 110 tackles last season, which trailed only safety Jessie Bates III (133) and Elliss (122).

The rushing yards allowed this season, by game: Steelers (41 carries, 131 yards and 0 TDs), Eagles (37-186-1), Chiefs (33-128-1), Saints (33-131-3) and Bucs (26-160-0).

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Also, the Falcons signed tight end Armani Rogers to the practice squad. Rogers’ spot opened when the Bengals signed offensive tackle Andrew Steuber from the Falcons’ practice squad. Rogers, 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, has spent time with the Commanders and Eagles.

Defensive tackles Kyler Baugh, Jack Heflin and Tyler Manoa were in for tryouts with the Falcons. Center Matthew Cindric, offensive tackle Coy Cronk, running backs Elijah Dotson and Zonovan Knight and Rogers also had workouts.

