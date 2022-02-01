Falcons name new running backs coach

MOBILE, Ala. — Michael Pitre, formerly of the Chicago Bears, was hired as the running backs coach by the Falcons on Monday.
Pitre held the same position in Chicago in 2021. He replaced Des Kitchings who left to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Virginia. Previously, Pitre entered the league as a scouting intern with New England in 2009.
Later in 2017, he was a member of the Kansas City Chief’s Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship coaching program. He coached in the college ranks at Oregon State, Colorado and Montana State.
The Falcons finished ranked 31st in rushing last season.
