Falcons name new running backs coach

Atlanta Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Staff
32 minutes ago

MOBILE, Ala. — Michael Pitre, formerly of the Chicago Bears, was hired as the running backs coach by the Falcons on Monday.

Pitre held the same position in Chicago in 2021. He replaced Des Kitchings who left to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Virginia. Previously, Pitre entered the league as a scouting intern with New England in 2009.

Later in 2017, he was a member of the Kansas City Chief’s Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship coaching program. He coached in the college ranks at Oregon State, Colorado and Montana State.

The Falcons finished ranked 31st in rushing last season.

About the Author

AJC Staff
