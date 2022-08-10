Falcons name Marcus Mariota No. 1 QB in first official depth chart

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons listed Marcus Mariota as the No. 1 quarterback in their first depth chart released to the media previewing the exhibition opener against the Lions at 6 p.m. Friday at Ford Field.
KhaDarel Hodge and Olamide Zaccheaus are listed as the top receivers. Rookie Drake London is listed as the fifth receiver behind Hodge, Geronimo Allison, Damiere Byrd and Auden Tate.
Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman are both listed as the No. 1 center.
Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as the top running back.
Here’s the first depth chart released by the Falcons:
OFFENSE
WR: KhaDarel Hodge, Geronimo Allison, Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate, Drake London, Tyshaun James
TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Leroy Watson
LG: Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer
C: Matt Hennessy -OR- Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison
RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Tyler Vrabel
TE: Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk
WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill, Jared Bernhardt
RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, John Raine, Tyler Allgeier
QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL: (DE) Grady Jarrett, Jalen Dalton, Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne
DL: (NT) Anthony Rush, Nick Thurman, Derrick Tangelo
DL: (DE) Ta’Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Darrion Daniels
OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Kuony Deng
ILB: Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Rashad Smith, Troy Andersen
ILB: Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nathan Landman
OLB: Lorenzo Carter, Quinton Bell, Jordan Brailford, DeAngelo Malone
CB: A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins
S: Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Henry Black
S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb
CB: Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Lafayette Pitts
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon
LS: Liam McCullough
H: Bradley Pinion
PR: Avery Williams
KOR: Avery Williams
