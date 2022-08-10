BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets’ healthcare for toxic exposure
Falcons name Marcus Mariota No. 1 QB in first official depth chart

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota discusses the team's exhibition opener Friday against the Lions.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons listed Marcus Mariota as the No. 1 quarterback in their first depth chart released to the media previewing the exhibition opener against the Lions at 6 p.m. Friday at Ford Field.

KhaDarel Hodge and Olamide Zaccheaus are listed as the top receivers. Rookie Drake London is listed as the fifth receiver behind Hodge, Geronimo Allison, Damiere Byrd and Auden Tate.

ExploreFalcons quarterback Marcus Mariota ready for his return to the spotlight

Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman are both listed as the No. 1 center.

Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as the top running back.

Here’s the first depth chart released by the Falcons:

OFFENSE

WR: KhaDarel Hodge, Geronimo Allison, Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate, Drake London, Tyshaun James

TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Leroy Watson

LG: Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer

C: Matt Hennessy -OR- Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison

RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Tyler Vrabel

TE: Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk

WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill, Jared Bernhardt

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, John Raine, Tyler Allgeier

QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL: (DE) Grady Jarrett, Jalen Dalton, Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne

DL: (NT) Anthony Rush, Nick Thurman, Derrick Tangelo

DL: (DE) Ta’Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Darrion Daniels

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Kuony Deng

ILB: Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Rashad Smith, Troy Andersen

ILB: Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nathan Landman

OLB: Lorenzo Carter, Quinton Bell, Jordan Brailford, DeAngelo Malone

CB: A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins

S: Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Henry Black

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb

CB: Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Lafayette Pitts

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon

LS: Liam McCullough

H: Bradley Pinion

PR: Avery Williams

KOR: Avery Williams

