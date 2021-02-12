Falcons hire Chris Olsen as senior director of football administration

Olsen will face a difficult task as the Falcons are projected to be $33.2 million over the salary cap by Spotrac.com and $36.1 million by Overthecap.com. The Falcons were not able to re-sign productive starters in tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker DeVondre Campbell in the 2020 offseason.

The Falcons likely will lose safety Keanu Neal and running back Todd Gurley to free agency this year while they must find some money to re-sign kicker Younghoe Koo. The Falcons likely will have several salary-cap casualties, which could include free safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey.

Only the Saints ($104.6 million) and Eagles ($51.4 million) have less estimated salary-cap space than the Falcons.

The Falcons will have until 4 p.m. March 17 to get under the cap. That’s the start of the new NFL business year. Currently the cap projects to be around $176 million, but likely could go as high as $185 million.

For now, the Falcons’ top six salary-cap numbers for 2021 belong to quarterback Matt Ryan ($40.9 million), wide receiver Julio Jones ($23.05 million), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett ($20.8 million), left tackle Jake Matthews ($20.2 million) and defensive end Dante Fowler ($18.6 million) and middle linebacker Deion Jones ($12.6 million).

The Falcons could save $23.3 million by cutting their top five players with the most potential salary-cap savings in Allen ($6.2 million), Jarrett ($5.3 million), left guard James Carpenter ($5.3 million), defensive end Allen Bailey ($4.5 million) and Fowler ($3.3 million). You can bump than number down to $18 million because they are not cutting Jarrett, who went to his second consecutive Pro Bowl and will be a key rebuilding block for the new regime.

So, that would still leave the Falcons a more manageable $15 million to 18 million over the cap. They could restructure some other deals and prorate some bonuses to squeeze under the cap. They likely will have to play with a lot of low-salaried rookies, undrafted rookies and minimum-salaried veterans in 2021.

Before working with the Texans, Olsen worked for the NFL league office in New York. He was manager of labor operations with the NFL management council from 1999-2006 where he was responsible for reviewing and analyzing player contracts to ensure teams were in compliance with the CBA and salary cap, as well as provided assistance to team executives pertaining to player-related areas of the CBA.

In the Cincinnati Bengals media mock draft, writer Geoff Hobson pays tribute to former Yahoo Sports writer Terez Paylor, who died in his sleep Monday. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for the Falcons with the fourth overall pick and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round.

Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Ja’ Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

4. Falcons - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

SECOND ROUND

35. Falcons - ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

