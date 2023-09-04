Falcons name captains for the 2023 season

Atlanta Falcons
By
23 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety Jessie Bates III, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, kicker Younghoe Koo, guard Chris Lindstrom and left tackle Jake Matthews were named team captains for the 2023 season by the Falcons on Monday.

Bates, who signed with the Falcons in free agency, is in his first season with the team. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals.

Jarrett, Koo, Lindstrom and Matthews are long-time Falcons. Matthews, who’s set to enter his 10th season, has started 144 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

