Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
Falcons must cut roster to 80 players Tuesday afternoon

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons coach Arthur Smith talks about his team's second-half woes in an exhibition game Monday night against the host Jets.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Falcons, who are set to practice against the Jaguars on Wednesday and Thursday and play their final exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday, must cut from a maximum of 85 to 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to NFL rules.

The teams must cut to 80 players by Tuesday, and the final cutdown to 53 players must be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

Teams then can sign 16 players to the practice squad by noon Aug. 31.

