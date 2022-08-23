Falcons must cut roster to 80 players Tuesday afternoon

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Falcons, who are set to practice against the Jaguars on Wednesday and Thursday and play their final exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday, must cut from a maximum of 85 to 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to NFL rules.
The teams must cut to 80 players by Tuesday, and the final cutdown to 53 players must be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.
Teams then can sign 16 players to the practice squad by noon Aug. 31.
