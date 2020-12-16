X

Falcons move practice indoors Wednesday

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones here warming up at the team's indoor facility on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Because of the weather, the Falcons moved their practice indoors Wednesday.

“It’s raining out there, the field is pretty wet,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “In an abundance of caution, we’re going to take the players inside and do what we have to get done today as far as our mental stuff and everything that we need to get done we’ll do inside.”

The Falcons (4-9) are set to face the Bucs (8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

