Falcons move practice indoors Wednesday

Because of the weather, the Falcons moved their practice indoors Wednesday.
“It’s raining out there, the field is pretty wet,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “In an abundance of caution, we’re going to take the players inside and do what we have to get done today as far as our mental stuff and everything that we need to get done we’ll do inside.”
The Falcons (4-9) are set to face the Bucs (8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
