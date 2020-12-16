Falcons move practice indoors Wednesday

“It’s raining out there, the field is pretty wet,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “In an abundance of caution, we’re going to take the players inside and do what we have to get done today as far as our mental stuff and everything that we need to get done we’ll do inside.”

The Falcons (4-9) are set to face the Bucs (8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.