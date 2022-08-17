ajc logo
Falcons move on from two undrafted rookies

Former Falcons wide receiver Tyshaun James is shown during OTAs earlier this year in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Also sign veteran wide receiver cut by 49ers

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who recently was cut by the 49ers, signed with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Also, the Falcons released wide receiver Tyshaun James and waived defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers with an injury settlement. Both were signed as undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL draft.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

James played 15 offensive snaps (27%) in the exhibition opener against the Lions on Friday. He had three targets and no catches.

Johnson, 25, who played at Fresno State, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Cardinals. He also spent time with the Eagles.

Johnson, 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, has played in 18 games and has made four starts. He has caught 36 of 65 targets (55.4%) for 360 yards and a touchdown.

James and Rodgers’ draft bios:

WR Tyshaun James (6-2, 214), Central Connecticut: James set the school record for receiving touchdowns and was a two-time first-team All-Northeast Conference selection. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds at UConn’s Pro Day and had a 37 ½-inch vertical jump.

DL Bryce Rodgers (6-2, 309), California-Davis: He was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference pick. Led the team’s defensive linemen with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble and blocked a field goal.

