Falcons’ Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead #19 punts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead #19 punts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons punter Thomas Morstead, after strong month of work, was named NFC’s special teams player of the month for December on Thursday.

Morstead, who was signed after Dustin Colquitt went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, punted 11 times for 539 yards (49.0 gross avg., 45.9 net avg.), including six punts inside the 20-yard line and a long of 64 yards in December.

