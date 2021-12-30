Falcons’ Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons punter Thomas Morstead, after strong month of work, was named NFC’s special teams player of the month for December on Thursday.
Morstead, who was signed after Dustin Colquitt went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, punted 11 times for 539 yards (49.0 gross avg., 45.9 net avg.), including six punts inside the 20-yard line and a long of 64 yards in December.
