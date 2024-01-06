Falcons’ Mike Hughes clears concussion protocol, removed from injury report

Defensive back Natrone Brooks promoted to game-day roster vs. Saints
Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) unable to catch the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

The Falcons announced Saturday that cornerback Mike Hughes cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report for Sunday’s game at the Saints.

In Friday’s injury report, Hughes was listed as questionable for the game, scheduled for 1 p.m. at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The team also promoted cornerback Natrone Brooks from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday’s game.

This will be the second time this season that Brooks was promoted to the game-day roster using the standard practice-squad elevation. The first came for the season opener Sept. 10 versus the Panthers.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left ankle) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) also were listed as questionable in Friday’s report. Safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) were ruled out for the game.

