Falcons’ Mike Ford turning heads early in camp

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Cornerback Mike Ford, who was signed by the Falcons primarily for his work as a gunner on special teams, is off to a good start in the secondary.
“Mike Ford has really shown up,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said.
Ford, who played last season for the Broncos, signed a one-year contract.
Ford, 26, entered the NFL with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. He played with the Lions for three seasons, appearing in 31 games, including seven starts. Last season, Ford played in 13 games, all as a reserve. In his four NFL seasons, Ford recorded 55 tackles, 50 solo, with four passes defended and one tackle for loss.
“I came here primarily for special teams,” said Ford, who played for special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams while with the Lions. “I’m always going to hold that on my shoulder to bring everything that I can on special teams.”
He’s been playing some at nickel back and some outside at cornerback for the Falcons.
“As far as DB, I’m coming in and being competitive,” Ford said. “I’m going to bring the most to every day. I’m going to compete at the position every day.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author