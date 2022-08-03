Falcons’ Mike Ford turning heads early in camp

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Ford, 26, entered the NFL with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. He played with the Lions for three seasons, appearing in 31 games, including seven starts. Last season, Ford played in 13 games, all as a reserve. In his four NFL seasons, Ford recorded 55 tackles, 50 solo, with four passes defended and one tackle for loss.

“I came here primarily for special teams,” said Ford, who played for special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams while with the Lions. “I’m always going to hold that on my shoulder to bring everything that I can on special teams.”