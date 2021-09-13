ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Mike Davis on moving forward after Week 1 loss to Eagles

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons running back Mike Davis on how team can improve on following 32-6 loss in season opener to Philadelphia.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top