Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. made his NFL debut

“At that point, the game was out of hand,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “It was gone. So, we were able to sub all those guys and get them out. Made the mistake of putting Bijan [Robinson] in one play. Got him out of there and made sure we can substitute as many people as we could at that moment.”

Penix’s first play was a handoff to running back Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 7 yards on the play.

Running back Jase McClellan, who also made his NFL debut, rushed for 2 yards.

On his first NFL third down, Penix passed to wide receiver Casey Washington for a 14-yard gain.

He drove the Falcons from the 13-yard line out to the 47 as the game ended.

“It felt good,” Penix said. “I felt comfortable. I felt confident.”

Penix had some goals for the offense.

“I wanted to make sure the operation was smooth,” Penix said. “That was the main thing I wanted to focus on when I got out there.”

Penix had a passer rating of 118.8.

“I felt it went good,” Penix said. “Each and every day at practice I make sure to work hard so that I’d be ready for any moment that I get. To be able to get that moment today and operation smooth and at a high level, I feel like that was good.”

Penix discusses the other rookies who play.

“When Casey got the ball,” Penix said. “He’s guy that works hard every single day. He goes full speed. You saw him when he got the ball, he made a couple players miss. Jase coming in and running the ball extremely hard was good to see him out there as well.

McClellan rushed five times for 17 yards.

“It felt good,” McClellan said. “Finally, to be doing the thing that I love. Getting in there and getting a chance.”

McClellan, who played at Alabama, was active for the first time this season. He was fine with waiting for his opportunity.

“I knew it was just part of the game,” McClellan said. “Staying focused and staying the course. Playing my part.”

Penix was not sure if the team was flat or if they like the energy like Morris said.

“I’m not sure,” Penix said. “At the end of the day you have to find ways to win. Whatever it is, if it’s something that we did during the week. When gametime comes, you have to be ready. If coach said we came out flat, I feel like the rest of the team feels that way as well. We know that will pick it up as well.”

Penix will go back to running the scout team in practice, but wants some more action.

“I can’t get complacent,” Penix said. “I can’t get comfortable. There is still a lot of football left. I feel like I’ll play a lot of football in my future, but it is definitely a blessing. Something that I’ve been dreaming about all of my life. I’m blessed to be able to have the opportunity.”

Penix finished his college career at Washington, which is located in Seattle.

”I was able to meet Michael last year, and he’s a special player,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. “I think when he gets his opportunity, he’s going to be ready for it. I really believe in him.”

Penix’s former offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, is with Seattle.

“Obviously, him and Grubb have done great things together,” Smith said. “It was great to see them have a moment before the game, and really rooting for Mike and hoping for the best for him.”

Penix reflected again on his NFL debut.

“It felt good,” Penix said. “It was kind of a surreal moment. Obviously, it was not the best situation that we were in, with us being down. To be able to go in and just operate at a high level it was definitely good.”