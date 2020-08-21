Falcons’ Kaleb McGary never considered not playing this season

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary, who has a heart condition, said he did not consider sitting out the NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 67 players, some with pre-existing medical conditions, opted out of the season. The Falcons were one of three teams that didn’t have any players opt out. No players on the Chargers or Steelers chose not to play.
McGary missed most of the 2019 exhibition season after he needed his second or third heart ablation procedure since high school.
“I reached out to a couple of medical professionals I trust and respect, and I got their opinions,” McGary said Thursday. “They said that I should be fine, so, here I am.”
McGary was asked if he thought about not playing.
“Not really,” McGary said. “I get paid to play football. That’s my job, so in an idea world, I get to play football. That just kind of how it goes for me. I love the game and I can’t really afford not to get paid.
“I’m fortunate that I have a job. There are a lot of people, unfortunately due to COVID-19, who lost jobs, and businesses losing millions of dollars. I’m fortunate to have a occupancy that can afford to pay me and I can make a living off of it.”
