Falcons’ Kaleb McGary never considered not playing this season

“Not really,” McGary said. “I get paid to play football. That’s my job, so in an idea world, I get to play football. That just kind of how it goes for me. I love the game and I can’t really afford not to get paid.

“I’m fortunate that I have a job. There are a lot of people, unfortunately due to COVID-19, who lost jobs, and businesses losing millions of dollars. I’m fortunate to have a occupancy that can afford to pay me and I can make a living off of it.”

