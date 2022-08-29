Falcons’ McGary, London not on hand during open portion of practice

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Several players, including right tackle Kaleb McGary, were missing during the open media period as the Falcons returned to practice on Monday following the exhibition finale.
McGary didn’t play in the final exhibition game and was working with the first-team offense. Germain Ifedi took over for McGary at right tackle.
McGary was having a strong training camp after the team elected not to pick up his fifth-year option.
“I think Kaleb is playing awesome,” offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said recently. “I’ve seen him play; you see a lot of energy from Kaleb this year. You see him playing extremely well with his pad level. I think you see his movement. He’s moving extremely well this year.”
Ifedi is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks. He spent all of training camp with the second-team unit.
“The same thing with Germain Ifedi,” Ledford said. “He’s playing extremely well. Both of those (guys) are playing well. I’ve been very pleased with both of those guys right now.”
In addition to McGary, left guard Jalen Mayfield (sick), tight end John FitzPatrick, defensive end Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), wide receiver Drake London (left knee), linebacker Dorian Etheridge (left knee/leg) and cornerback Darren Hall were not on the field with their position groups during the open period.
The Falcons have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their roster from 80 players to 53. The are set to open the season against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
