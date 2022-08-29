ajc logo
Falcons’ McGary, London not on hand during open portion of practice

August 25 , 2022 Flowery Branch - Atlanta Falcons' offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars' linebacker Travon Walker (44) during Atlanta Falcons’s joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Several players, including right tackle Kaleb McGary, were missing during the open media period as the Falcons returned to practice on Monday following the exhibition finale.

McGary didn’t play in the final exhibition game and was working with the first-team offense. Germain Ifedi took over for McGary at right tackle.

McGary was having a strong training camp after the team elected not to pick up his fifth-year option.

“I think Kaleb is playing awesome,” offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said recently. “I’ve seen him play; you see a lot of energy from Kaleb this year. You see him playing extremely well with his pad level. I think you see his movement. He’s moving extremely well this year.”

Ifedi is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks. He spent all of training camp with the second-team unit.

“The same thing with Germain Ifedi,” Ledford said. “He’s playing extremely well. Both of those (guys) are playing well. I’ve been very pleased with both of those guys right now.”

In addition to McGary, left guard Jalen Mayfield (sick), tight end John FitzPatrick, defensive end Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), wide receiver Drake London (left knee), linebacker Dorian Etheridge (left knee/leg) and cornerback Darren Hall were not on the field with their position groups during the open period.

The Falcons have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their roster from 80 players to 53. The are set to open the season against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Notable results of Week 2: Lithia Springs pulls off upset; Lumpkin 2-0 under Webb
