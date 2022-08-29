Falcons’ McGary, London not on hand during open portion of practice

“The same thing with Germain Ifedi,” Ledford said. “He’s playing extremely well. Both of those (guys) are playing well. I’ve been very pleased with both of those guys right now.”

In addition to McGary, left guard Jalen Mayfield (sick), tight end John FitzPatrick, defensive end Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), wide receiver Drake London (left knee), linebacker Dorian Etheridge (left knee/leg) and cornerback Darren Hall were not on the field with their position groups during the open period.

The Falcons have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their roster from 80 players to 53. The are set to open the season against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

