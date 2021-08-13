ajc logo
Falcons’ Matt Ryan sitting out exhibition opener

081321 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, apparently not playing against the Tennessee Titans, watches teammates warmup for a NFL preseason football game on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
081321 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, apparently not playing against the Tennessee Titans, watches teammates warmup for a NFL preseason football game on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is not playing in the exhibition season opener against the Titans at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Backup quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Feleipe Franks will split the game. Ryan entered the field in black warm-ups, sipping on some coffee. He went over and started watching McCarron and Franks warm up.

Also, not playing for the Falcons are left tackle Jake Matthews, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, tight ends Lee Smith and Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, safeties Erik Harris and Duron Harmon, linebacker Foye Oluokun and cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

