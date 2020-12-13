X

Falcons’ Matt Ryan record watch

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons quarterback Mart Ryan discusses Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With 207 yards passing against the Chargers on Sunday, Matt Ryan (54,662) will surpass Peyton Manning (54,828) for most yards passing in a player’s first 13 seasons in NFL history.

Ryan holds 21 franchise records including most passing yards, completions (4,756), highest completion percentage (65.5%) and touchdowns (339).

Falcons’ final three games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

