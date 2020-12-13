Falcons’ Matt Ryan record watch

With 207 yards passing against the Chargers on Sunday, Matt Ryan (54,662) will surpass Peyton Manning (54,828) for most yards passing in a player’s first 13 seasons in NFL history.
Ryan holds 21 franchise records including most passing yards, completions (4,756), highest completion percentage (65.5%) and touchdowns (339).
Falcons’ final three games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution