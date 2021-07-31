Falcons’ Matt Ryan facing reality that Julio Jones is gone

Ryan, 36, is set to enter his 14th season in the NFL. He’s the only Falcon to win the NFL’s MVP award.

“In this league, I’ve found that going through the past 13 seasons to make assumptions on what is going to happen is a waste of time,” Ryan said. “I just waited and trained myself as best I could to get ready for this season. When I found out the trade was going through, basically a few hours before it became public knowledge.”

Jones and Ryan made beautiful music together and nearly brought home the Vince Lombardi trophy from Super Bowl 51.

Jones was a mainstay of the offense after he was drafted sixth overall out of Alabama in 2011. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s, Jones made arguably the biggest catch in franchise history with his leaping grab against the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

Jones also is the Falcons’ all-time leader in 100-yard games (57), single-season receptions (136), receiving yards (1,871) and single-game receiving yards (300).

“That’s always the hard part of our business is that things like this happen,” Ryan said. “I was fortunate to play with him for a long time. I have tons of great memories from his time here. I’ve said it before, he’s probably impacted my career as significantly as anybody that I ever played with.

“So, I love him and I wish him the best moving forward. I know he wanted to move on. I hope he has a lot of success in Tennessee because he’s a good friend.”

With Jones in Nashville, Ryan is set to carry on without his friend and dynamic receiver.

“At the same time, part of the deal is that you’ve got to keep moving forward,” Ryan said. “You have to work with the guys that are here. I’m excited about that challenge as well.”

Calvin Ridley will step forward as the team’s top receiver. Also, the Falcons drafted tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the draft to give Ryan another weapon and big target.

“You can tell that he’s come in and is in really good shape,” Ryan said of Pitts. “He’s done a nice job from the moment he got here. It’s been a slow, steady progression.”

The Falcons are hoping that Pitts, who starred at Florida, can make a smooth transition to the NFL.

“That’s what we need from him, continue to get a little bit better every day and focus on improvement,” Ryan said. “He has the mind-set to do it. Keep things simple. Focus on getting good lifts, making sure you are good during the walk-throughs and being solid during practice.”

Ryan likes how Pitts is coming along.

“The physical skill set is there,” Ryan said. “That’s going to show up, no question about it, because he talented, but the difference is going to be getting the details down. I think he’s done a good job with that so far.”

With the hire of coach Arthur Smith, Ryan is now on his third head coach -- following Mike Smith and Dan Quinn.

“Anytime that you have change, things are different,” Ryan said. “The feel, the practice schedule, the routine is different than what guys have been here are accustomed to. But for me, that part of it is always exciting. It’s fresh. It’s new. It’s a challenge.”

Even though he’s a wily veteran, Ryan said he’s still trying to improve his game.

“I think you can always improve,” Ryan said. “(Get your) weight and body composition to where you want it. Those are things you can control with hard work, effort and discipline. I think you can constantly work on that. I feel as good as I ever have. When I’m out on the field, I feel as athletic and well-conditioned as I’ve ever been. So, I feel really good.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo