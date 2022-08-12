Falcons’ Marcus Mariota has fine showing in exhibition opener

After the nice drive, in which the Falcons overcame two penalties, Mariota was replaced by Desmond Ridder in the second quarter.

Mariota was the backup for the Raiders for the past two seasons. He hadn’t started a game since Oct. 13, 2019.

Mariota, who was drafted No. 2 overall behind Jameis Winston in 2015, won the Heisman Trophy at Oregon.

He had a 29-32 record with the Titans.

