Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons make first moves of the offseason, sign 17

Washington's Brayden Lenius (81) runs after a catch during an NCAA college football game, in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
caption arrowCaption
Washington's Brayden Lenius (81) runs after a catch during an NCAA college football game, in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

The Falcons signed 17 players, including two from the Canadian Football League, to reserve/futures contracts on Monday.

The players are: Defensive back Dee Alford, defensive back Cornell Armstrong, offensive lineman Willie Beavers, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, wide receiver Chad Hansen, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Luther Kirk, tight end Brayden Lenius, punter Dom Maggio, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end John Raine, outside linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Alford, 24, made 48 total tackles, four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown and had one forced fumble in 14 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021. He played at Tusculum.

Lenius, who’s 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, had 37 receptions for 471 yards (12.7 average) and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021. He played a season at New Mexico and three seasons at Washington.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts made his rookie season look easy
1h ago
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts: ‘I feel like it was an OK start’
2h ago
Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson wins local PFWA 2021 ‘Good Guy’ award
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top