Falcons look to unlock return game in New Orleans

In the 26-9 upset of the Saints last season Nov. 10, Barner averaged 16.5 yards on two punt returns and had two kickoff returns for 33 yards.

“We want more, I think the average in the league is 26,” Falcons special-teams coordinator Bernie Parmalee said. “So, it’s hard to get it out. (There’s) so much that goes into it ... sometimes it could be the difference between one block.”

The Falcons ideally would like for kickoff returns to come out past the 25-yard line.

“Nobody wants to get the ball tackled inside the 20 or anything like that,” Parmalee said. “I just told him to be patient. We have to be patient with our (opportunities). Ultimately, what have to do more of is single blocks. You have to win on those single blocks.”

The Falcons said they feel good about Powell, who started his career with Detroit in 2018.

“The thing about it is, a lot of times as a returner you want to get that return,” Parmalee said. “Now, you don’t want to force anything.

“If you have a returnable ball, do that, but don’t try to force anything. He’s been catching the ball well. He’s been making great decisions. I feel this game probably will be a good one where he’s probably going to get some returns.”

Powell has had one fumble.

“That’s No. 1, making good decisions and catching the football,” Parmalee said.

Falcons’ next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution