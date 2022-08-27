ajc logo
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart

Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge (48) practices during OTA at the Falcons Practice Facility, May 26, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

With just under three minutes to play in the second quarter Saturday, Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge suffered a serious knee injury against the Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Etheridge, who was in a battle to make the final 53-man roster, left the field on a cart.

Etheridge, who played at Louisville, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft. He played in seven games and tallied 109 special-teams snaps last season.

In addition to playing linebacker, he was on the Falcons’ kickoff return team against Jacksonville.

