Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart

With just under three minutes to play in the second quarter Saturday, Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge suffered a serious knee injury against the Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Etheridge, who was in a battle to make the final 53-man roster, left the field on a cart.
Etheridge, who played at Louisville, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft. He played in seven games and tallied 109 special-teams snaps last season.
In addition to playing linebacker, he was on the Falcons’ kickoff return team against Jacksonville.
