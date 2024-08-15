Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone comfortable back outside

“It will be interesting (to see) how it goes,” Lake said. “I think he played an excellent game against Miami (in the exhibition opener Friday). He played really well on defense. He led our team in special-teams tackles. He was a force (on Friday).”

Now, the new Falcons coaching staff wants to see more from Malone.

“I think it’s a really good starting point for him,” Lake said. “I think he practiced really well (Wednesday). Now, he just has to continue to improve, improve his game out there on the edge on defense. Continue to do what he needs to do for (special-teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams) in special teams.”

That’s Malone’s plan. “Honestly, putting my best foot forward,” Malone said. “Come out here every day and just attack.”

Malone was drafted to play in the 3-4 alignment. Last season, the Falcons switched to a 4-3, and he didn’t really have a home.

“Really, it’s not a big difference,” Malone said. “If you’re an athlete, you’re an athlete. Dropping into coverage, stopping the run and rushing the passer. So, it’s all fun. … As long as they put me in position, I’m going to make the plays.”

Malone has a simple plan.

“Honestly, I don’t set goals,” Malone said. “Just making the 53-man roster. Helping alongside my brothers and help to contribute.”

Morehouse at practice: Morehouse coach Terance Mathis, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, including eight with Falcons, attended practice with his Maroon Tigers team.

Former Falcons offensive lineman Bob Whitfield and Israel Byrd, who played cornerback with the Saints, are on Mathis’ staff.

Morehouse opens the season against Edward Waters at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at B.T. Harvey Stadium.

Penix ready to face Judon: Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is looking forward to practicing against recently acquired outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

“That big-time,” Penix said. “I go against the (first team) in practice. He’ll be out there whenever I’m up. It’s going to be a lot of great looks.”

Jets fans stoked: Morris said that he was getting a lot of calls from his friends who are Jets fans.

“They were very excited that (Judon) is out of their division,” Morris said.