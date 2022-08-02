Falcons’ Leroy Watson is off to a good start at tackle

Watson, who played at Shiloh High and Texas-San Antonio, has bulked up to over 300 pounds. He played three seasons at Texas-San Antonio after two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He played in 37 games at Texas-San Antonio and caught 25 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He was mostly used as a blocker at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds.

“I’ve been very pleased with him,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said.