Falcons’ Leroy Watson is off to a good start at tackle

Falcons offensive linemen, from left, Leroy Watson, Tyler Vrabel and Jonotthan Harrison take a breather during training camp Monday in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons offensive linemen, from left, Leroy Watson, Tyler Vrabel and Jonotthan Harrison take a breather during training camp Monday in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Former tight end has bulked up to over 300 pounds

FLOWERY BRANCH — The conversion of Leroy Watson from a tight end to an offensive tackle is off to a good start for the Falcons.

Watson, who played at Shiloh High and Texas-San Antonio, has bulked up to over 300 pounds. He played three seasons at Texas-San Antonio after two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He played in 37 games at Texas-San Antonio and caught 25 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He was mostly used as a blocker at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds.

ExploreFalcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘I’m very comfortable with where I’m at’

“I’ve been very pleased with him,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said.

Watson caught Ledford’s attention at the Falcons’ pre-draft locals day.

“We just really liked his movement and what we saw on the workout,” Ledford said. “We got him here, got him as a free agent, and he’s done nothing but continue to put weight on. He’s over 300 pounds now, and he’s really moving well.”

Watson will get a lot of action in exhibition games.

“Leroy has a high ceiling,” Ledford said. “You just hope that he keeps progressing. I’m really excited about what the future holds for him.”

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom also has been impressed with Watson.

“Just his story and what he’s been about,” Lindstrom said. “He’s a great guy. Brings great energy to the room. We love having him.”

Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson takes a break during training camp Monday in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson takes a break during training camp Monday in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson takes a break during training camp Monday in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

