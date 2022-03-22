Falcons’ past 10 third-round picks

2018 – Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida (90). He played in 22 games and made two starts. He was waived by the Falcons on Nov. 8, 2021 and is out of the league.

2017 – Duke Riley, LB, LSU (75th). He was drafted to be a starter at weakside linebacker. He lost his job and was traded to the Eagles in his third season. He has stuck around the NFL as a special-teams player. He was with Miami in 2021.

2016 – Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford (81st). He was developed into an alternate Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019. He signed a lucrative contract with Cleveland, but was cut after two seasons. He recently signed with the Titans.

2015 – Tevin Coleman, RB, Indiana (73). He had four productive seasons with the team and helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI as Devonta Freeman’s backup. He signed with the 49ers in free agency after the 2019 season. He was with the Jets last season and re-signed with them this offseason.

2014 – Dezmen Southward, S, Wisconsin (68). He was over-drafted based on his height (6-foot-2), weight (211 pounds) and speed (4.38 in 40-yard dash). He lacked football instincts and lasted only 19 games with the Falcons and one game with the Panthers.

2013 – No selection in the third round.

2012 – Lamar Holmes, OT, Southern Mississippi (91). Was drafted to be the starter at right tackle. He started 19 of 21 games over 2012-14. He spent some time with the Lions in 2015 and 2016, but never played after the 2014 season.

The Bow Tie Chronicles