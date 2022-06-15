BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Atlanta breaks record as temps hover near 100 degrees
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts made spectacular TD catch to close minicamp

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts talks about minicamp.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was up to the challenge in seven-on-seven drills Wednesday, the final minicamp practice.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell was leading the call to “stop No. 8″ along the defensive sideline. Pitts has been working the secondary over, and Terrell wanted his unit to get some stops in the final minicamp practice.

Pitts laid out for a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota to score in the red zone. He beat Terrell to the outside, stretched out and rolled one time on ground. When he got up he flipped the ball in the air.

“Practice was great,” Pitts said after practice. “It was a great way to finish it off. This team is competitive. Just offense going against the defense, so we just compete every day and bring out the best in each other.”

Pitts said he heard the defenders.

“I motioned over and I (saw) that I was in man (coverage),” Pitts said of his touchdown grab. “I had to win my match up. Had to just go out there and ball.”

Pitts, who was named to the Pro Bowl, caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown last season. He likes going against Terrell.

“I go against him a couple of times a day,” Pitts said. “It’s great work every time. He gets me better, and I get him better. He’s a great teammate to have and go against in practice.”

Pitts appears ready for his second season.

“It went better than it did last year,” Pitts said of his offseason. “Mentally. Physically. Just trying to be better.”

Ridder wanted No. 9: Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wore jersey No. 9 with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

After he was drafted in the third round by the Falcons, he checked on getting his college number.

“They asked me to choose from between 4, 13 and 16,” Ridder said. “Lorenzo Carter, he had 9. So, I sent him a DM after the draft to try to get that, but he had it locked up. I went with 4. I’m going to rock 4 for now.”

He didn’t inquire about purchasing the number from Carter.

“I’m a frugal guy,” Ridder said. “The number change can wait. He didn’t throw a (price for the jersey number) out. (I) just (played) dumb rookie, I’m just going to ask for it. He shot that down real quick.”

It’s unclear how much the number would have cost.

“I knew that there was a (price), but I didn’t know what the (price) was. So, I just wasn’t even going to go for it.”

Working with London and Pitts: Ridder enjoys working with rookie wide receiver Drake London, who’s 6-foot-5, and Pitts, who’s 6-foot-6.

“It definitely makes my job a lot easier,” Ridder said. “They are smart guys and big guys. Just being able to (throw high) and give them a chance to go get it. Playmakers go make plays, and that’s what they do best.”

Working in California: Ridder said he plans to work out with London in California over the dead period before training camp starts in late July. He’s hoping to have some more teammates join them.

“We’ll be out there,” Ridder said. “Obviously, Drake is going to be out there with me. I’m hoping to get some guys to come out there. Working with (quarterback trainer) Jordan Palmer and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. That’s who works out Drake. Just getting out there building a connection with all of these guys and try to come back better.”

Pitts and Franks: Pitts is helping quarterback Feleipe Franks as he works out with the tight ends.

“He was one of my good friends at Florida,” Pitts said. “To have him in there and just go through it, he’s a little fresh at tight end. So anything that I can do to try and help, I try and do. He kind of understands it. It’s great having him in the (tight ends meeting) room.”

Pitts believes Franks can make the conversion.

“Personally, I love Feleipe,” Pitts said. “I’m going to tell you the truth. I love him at tight end. He’s a great player. ... He’s a great playmaker.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture 1h ago
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
6h ago
Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall addresses future, potential successor in James Ramsey
Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall addresses future, potential successor in James Ramsey
Georgia Tech basketball hires assistant coach from Harvard
5h ago
The Latest
Anthony Firkser leans on experience to mentor young Falcons tight ends
1m ago
Rookie Desmond Ridder has mastered calling Falcons offense
1h ago
Cover 9@9: Falcons rookie Drake London looks ready to contribute immediately
8h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top