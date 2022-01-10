Falcons’ Kyle Pitts made his rookie season look easy

Pitts wanted to get the record, even though Ditka played in a 14-game season back in 1961.

“I wasn’t beat up,” Pitts said Monday. “I was fine. Just didn’t go the way I guess I planned. …Everyone is kind of dinged up at the end of the season. So, I just went out there and was playing for the rest of the guys on the team.”

Pitts suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the game against Buffalo on Jan. 2. He missed one day of practice and was limited for other practices. He was officially questionable for the game.

Drafted with the fourth pick overall, the expectations were great.

But Pitts, who played at Florida and was the highest tight end drafted since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, kept a level head and produced.

Pitts started 15 of 17 games and caught 68 of 110 targets (61.8%) for a franchise record 1,026 yards for a rookie. He had a touchdown.

“I feel like it was an okay start,” Pitts said. “I feel like there is a lot more to work on and achieve. I think (this is) just the first step.”

Pitts said the vibe was good as the players cleaned out their lockers.

“I’ll take some time off initially and then I’ll get back in the swing of things,” Pitts said. “Get back running, then lifting weights and doing on the field stuff.”

There were major lessons along the way.

“Just learning everything that I’ve seen in this season and OTAs since I declared,” Pitts said. “Just knowing how I can do things differently to be a better athlete and human.”

Pitts said there weren’t any major surprises for him, but he had some favorite moments.

“I would say either the first game or the last game,” Pitts said. “Starting out the year and ending it with the guys that were in our (tight end) room. Those were two pretty cool moments because we built a strong bond since I got drafted. We have all been kind of close knit and together.”

Time management was his biggest challenge.

“Just staying on schedule,” Pitts said. “Trying to rehab my body. Finding ways to rehab it better. Just get away from the game mentally and physically when I do have a chance.”

Pitts, who was under the direction of tight ends coach Justin Peelle, felt he made significant strides over the course of the season.

“I would just mentally trying to read defenses better,” Pitts said. “I feel like I got better since OTAs all the way up until the last game. Trying to be able to play faster and be able to play at a high level of speed. So, that was something that I found myself getting better at actually.”

The route combinations weren’t as difficult as it was for Pitts to learn flanker, slot, split end and the tight end positions in the offense.

“I would say they are slightly different, but at the end of the day, it’s just ball,” Pitts said of the route combinations. “Everybody kind of runs the same thing and it’s kind of mirrored, but it was some combinations and some different things. But I think it was just kind of cool to kind of learn different ways.”

The Falcons planned to move Pitts around, but that became even more important after wide receiver Calvin Ridley left the team to address his mental well being on Oct. 31.

“I loved that challenge,” Pitts said. “Coach Smith originally told me that I’d have to lock in and mentally get, I would say, just mentally get right. Just to be able to learn everything and try and grasp the whole offense. Try and learn it by position. Just taking on that challenge and putting the extra time in after practice, before practice to try and mentally get ready, the was something that I like doing.”

Pitts believes the Falcons laid the foundation for the future in Smith’s first season.

“I would say, it’s tough, hard-working, blue-collar team,” Pitts said. “Situationally aware, everything he preaches. I think that this year was a (stepping) stone and (we) will go up.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution